Greg DeLoach will be difficult to replace on Hilton Head town staff

A few days ago there was an announcement of the retirement of Hilton Head Island’s assistant town manager, Greg DeLoach. The announcement almost certainly went virtually unnoticed by most citizens. That is mainly due to Greg’s role as a behind-the-scenes guy who goes about his work in an unassuming manner providing support to town manager Steve Riley and Town Council.
Greg leaves a legacy of service and accomplishment. Islanders are a diverse group and Greg knew how to help navigate through that diversity. During 27 years with the town, he amassed a great inventory of the town’s “intellectual property and history.” That history cannot be just encapsulated into written words. The behind-the-scenes background and the formation of trusted relationships is a capital asset that will difficult to replace.
As jubilant as I am for Greg’s decision to retire, I am concerned that our town is losing a far too valuable commodity. There is a role town staff plays in interpretation of town codes. I may not have agreed with some outcomes, but I always knew I was given the opportunity to make my case and, regardless of the final decision, there was always respect for the professionalism exhibited by Greg.
Individuals are never irreplaceable but the history and relationships Greg amassed and the integrity Greg brought to our town are characteristics that will be difficult, if not impossible, to duplicate.
Peter Kristian
Hilton Head Island
