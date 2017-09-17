Trump morally and ethically unfit

During the 2016 Republican primary, 50 former national security and foreign policy advisers, all Republicans, were appalled by what they saw as lack of character and temperament in Donald Trump.
They penned a letter to newspapers predicting that Trump’s unfitness for the office would make him a “threat to our national security.”
They warned, “Mr. Trump appears to lack basic knowledge about and belief in the U.S. Constitution, U.S. laws, and U.S. institutions, including religious freedom and freedom of the press.”
They further suggested he is unable to separate truth from falsehood, lacks self-control, acts impetuously, and, cannot tolerate personal criticism.
One would think he belongs in a daycare, not the Oval Office.
With a talent for manipulation and propaganda, Trump uses bigotry and implied violence at rallies to stoke white supremacist feelings of resentment and anger. It smacks of Nazi Germany and speaks volumes about his absence of moral and ethical fitness.
To further exploit and incite his base, he dangerously scapegoats African Americans, Jews, and other minorities as the source to blame for their anger. This is behavior typical of a demagogue. How is it possible for him to arrive at such a level of calculated cynicism and still retain any humanity?
It is inevitable that neo-Nazis, anti-Semites and white supremacists look to Trump with admiration because he is the “Messiah” for whom they have been waiting. He is the “Fuehrer” who gives them place to act out their dreams of race wars and fascism.
Dru Clements
Beaufort
