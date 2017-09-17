Never too late to impeach Obama and Clinton

Have you heard about an organization called “Organizing For America,” aka “Organizing For Action”? If not, look it up.
Barack Obama was and is a danger to our nation. His policies, like those of Bill Clinton, allowed a buildup of the forces of terror throughout the Middle East and the buildup of the nuclear and missile programs of Iran and North Korea. Clinton’s refusal to go after Osama bin Laden when he had the opportunity to do so during his terms as president allowed the buildup of al-Qaeda, which ultimately resulted in the horrendous attacks on 9/11.
It is my opinion that both these men should be exposed for who and what they are, and be impeached “in absentia.” Neither of them deserve to be in the pantheon of former presidents of the United States.
It is unheard of for a former president to verbally attack his successor, let alone form an organization like “Organizing For America” to defeat the new president’s agenda. It shows what a base and petty individual he really is. I feel sorry for the members of the Secret Service who are required to protect, at risk of their own lives, such sorry examples of America’s political swamp.
Al Francis
Bluffton
