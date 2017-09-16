People confusing liberal nonsense with realism

Do we all believe in freedom? Of course we do, but at what price? The old saying that “freedom is not free” still applies. All too often, people believe in what freedom means to themselves, but not what it means beyond that. Unfortunately, many believe the concept of freedom is working as long as everyone agrees with their opinions.
Regrettably, people with any amount of fame or notoriety are judged to be well versed in all aspects of social interrelationships. More specifically, the American public appears to be obsessed on the discussions of a few well-accomplished, socially advantaged athletes. Most of the outspoken athletes are college drop-outs, and some have never been exposed to any form of higher education at all. And yet, many want to proclaim the “concerned athletes” as some kind of ethical authority capable of leading us down the path of righteousness. Really?
The situation becomes outrageous when liberal politicians attempt to bend those pseudo-intellectuals to their political benefit. We also have a corrupt media that is determined to highlight any confrontational discussion into something evil. Sadly, no one is allowed to voice their opinion that is in opposition. People are not allowed the constitutional right to articulate their opinions and ideas.
The social fabric of our nation has degenerated to such a low level that citizens confuse liberal nonsense with realism. All efforts to restore our nation to greatness is scorned while we exalt those whose only involvement is the “open mouth.”
Clifton Jestere
Bluffon
