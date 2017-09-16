Pundits from all sides have declared our president’s agenda to be in jeopardy.
Sadly, his administration abounds in turmoil, much of his own making, leading to questions of his competence to lead our country. Contempt, deceit and alienation of others, together with his troubling narsissistic personality is embarrassing, hurtful and destructive.
Our president’s dangerous , impulsive tweets continue to feed the media, whose opinion and often biased points of view contribute further to our exasperating dysfunctional government in Washington.
A Wall Street Journal editorial, “The Buck Stops Somewhere Else,” stated the most effective opponent of President Donald Trump’s presidency is Donald Trump.
Charles Krauthammer, noted National Review columnist, wrote, “The president without a party has only himself to blame.”
This failure of the executive branch puts additional pressure on our legislative branch to solve our nation’s many problems. Let’s call it an opportunity and stop fighting and start fixing!
David Brooks, in his New York Times column entitled “What Moderates Believe,” says moderation is a way of coping with complexities of this world. That is, moderates, not the far left and far right populists, can break the gridlock by compromise, negotiation and good old independent common sense.
The Washington Post reports that lawmakers are making an effort to collaborate through a special congressional committee, the “Problem Solvers Caucus,” made up of 20 Republicans and 20 Democrats. Their purpose is to restore bipartisanship to the governing process. We must encourage Congress in this cooperative endeavor in addressing our nation’s challenges while we, society, stop bickering with ourselves.
Earle Everett
Hilton Head Island
