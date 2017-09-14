It isn’t leadership, it’s dereliction of duty

I remember when we were taught that the executive branch proposed legislation, and that Congress would thrash out the details and make the appropriate laws.
There was a process wherein the country moved forward, usually with both sides of an issue walking away holding their noses, but there was movement. If they got it wrong, the courts were there to interpret the law. There were three equal branches of government.
Now it seems the administration does little more than undo executive orders of the Obama administration, and demand Congress fix the ACA, DACA, write an infrastructure bill, and build a wall opposed by a majority of Americans.
This isn’t leadership … it’s dereliction of duty. President Donald Trump appears to be wholly incompetent, and I can only hope and pray at some point he will make America great again, and resign.
Hal Cherry
Hilton Head Island
