Trump making America great

The letter comparing President Donald Trump to Hitler had a serious problem in trying to reach moderates with a floored argument. It insulted the majority of Americans who voted for Trump who were tired of promises made and not kept by Republicans and Democrats.
Trump is a novice in politics and has been hampered by Democratic politicians. This hasn’t deterred Trump with his promise to make America great again. The following list are some of his accomplishments in his first 100 days.
▪ Stock market rose 6.5 percent. The Dow rose 2,000 points, the fastest ever in 66 days.
▪ Decreased U.S. debt by $100 billion.
▪ U.S. manufacturing index soared to a 33-year high.
▪ Added 298,000 jobs in his first month.
▪ Housing sales red-hot.
▪ Illegal immigration down 67 percent.
▪ NATO spending $10 billion.
▪ Judge Neil Gorsuch confirmed as Supreme Court Justice.
▪ Bombed Syria after it used gas on its citizens.
▪ Instituted travel bans from select countries embroiled in terrorist atrocities.
▪ Enforces regulatory reform.
▪ Rebuilding the military.
▪ Building border wall.
▪ Defeating ISIS.
▪ Cut funding for sanctuary cities.
▪ Approving pipelines.
▪ Reducing regulations on manufacturers.
▪ Exiting from Trans-Pacific Partnership.
▪ Exiting Paris accord.
▪ Met with foreign leaders across the globe.
To date, Trump has generated more than 1 million jobs. We were importing 70 percent of our oil from Saudi Arabia, but now it’s 30 percent.
Hitler gave his country misery and a losing war. Trump will make American great again. How could any unbiased individual compare Trump to Hitler? Can you imagine what Trump could accomplish with Congress’ help.
Vince Sgroi
Bluffton
