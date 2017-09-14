Plastic bags the wrong target

As a grocery cashier in a major Bluffton store, I must say I find this plastic bag controversy laughable.
Last week, in a four-hour period, I counted more than 4,000 plastic containers being purchased.
This includes plastic bags, plastic boxes and plastic wrappers from every department.
Practically everything purchased today in wrapped in some type of plastic.
Those little bags used to pack purchases in are not the problem.
We have created a “plastic society.”
Plastic containers are lighter and cheaper.
The way people dispose of their “trash” is the big problem.
Paper bags won’t solve the plastic problem.
And it takes a lot longer to pack an order in paper bags.
People don’t like waiting now. Using paper bags for everything will only back up the lines.
And most people don’t wash their reusable bags. The majority of the ones I see are filthy inside. Many I don’t even want to put my hands in.
Think about what you’re protesting.
Man is the enemy — not the plastic bag.
Donald Emery
Bluffton
