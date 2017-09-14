We must turn from hate to find a middle ground

In a most extreme, and itself-hateful, letter on hate promotion the other day, the author decried: the other party, the president, ignorance of issues, fear-mongering, greed, divisiveness, insensitivity to human needs, societal cleansing, non-inclusiveness, whiteness, wealth, and economic abuse, all of which breed violence.
This was self-righteously ascribed entirely to the other side of the aisle while failing to see why many of these shoes also fit the left foot pretty well. While personally highly offended by such a diatribe, I not only understand the author’s right to say such things but also I forgive him. In many ways I actually have compassion for him having to live within this dark assessment of this great land.
What force can unite such polar extremes? Our credos are, “In God we trust” and “One nation under God.” Can we look up from our differences and meet somewhere in the middle with love for our fellow man being the common ground and with the American God-given values as our guideline? I pray we can do this.
Charles P. Duvall
Hilton Head Island
