Pardon of Joe Arpaio unpardonable

I was shocked to hear that President Donald Trump had pardoned the corrupt and sadistic ex-Sheriff Joe Arpaio. Rather than being pardoned, Arpaio should have been fired and prosecuted years ago. In addition to being convicted for contempt of court, Arpaio:
Reported as solved 75 percent of his cases. None were even investigated.
Inadequately investigated or didn’t investigate at all over 400 sex crimes, including 32 child molestations.
Arrested the publishers of the Phoenix New Times for investigating him.
Arrested or filed bogus charges against his political enemies.
Obstructed justice and destroyed evidence.
Staged an assassination attempt on himself: had his detectives buy bomb parts and entrap a man who then spent four years in jail awaiting trial.
Cost taxpayers $142 million in settlements, awards and legal fees.
Violated Arizona election laws.
Misspent almost $100 million in police funds.
Housed inmates (most not convicted) in tents with internal temperatures as high as 145 degrees and fed them spoiled food.
Reinstated the chain gang, even for women and juveniles.
Allowed the assault of pregnant women, and ignored rape.
Denied medical care (causing deaths) and access to sinks, toilets, soap, toilet paper.
These and many other crimes caused the East Valley Tribune to win a Pulitzer Prize for its investigative series on Arpaio.
This is the first of many pardons that will be granted by our president. To whom? Take a wild guess.
Tina Farrell
Bluffton
