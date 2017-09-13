Two local problems that need to be resolved

I congratulate you on the coverage you have given on two local issues.
First, the obvious problems between the Hilton Head Island mayor and town manager. For what it’s worth, I feel that they have both done a good job in regard to the effect of Hurricane Matthew and the recovery that is obvious every time we travel around the island. The truly sad thing is that although we have two dedicated and capable people at the helm, they seem to be unable to bury their differences. This is not the right formula for long-term success.
So my sincere comment to both men is simple, forget your differences or step down. Its a practical solution to a rather childish problem.
The second excellent coverage is in relation to the Beaufort County Board of Education and its somewhat ineffective management of the county educational system. Almost each month yet another question arises, from the use of credit cards to secret meetings that are not open to the public. I would remind these people that it’s our money that they are responsible for and, therefore, we have the given right to know what they do with it.
Let us all hope that 2018 brings a new year with these problems resolved. The ballot box is still our most effective voice. So I trust everyone will remember that as we move into a new year.
Geoff Wheatley
Hilton Head Island
