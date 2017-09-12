Letters to the Editor

Town should not accept this ‘art’

September 12, 2017 3:24 PM

Art! Forty thousand dollars for a spiked structure? Are you kidding me? What was the art group drinking/smoking/snorting? Paint it green and it could just as easily be one of South Carolina’s palmettos.

And why, because some organization with a history of choosing pseudo art, is the Town of Hilton Head Island obligated to accept these bogus pieces? Then the town will be spending needed tax money to install, protect and maintain it in a planned park that cannot at this time be funded because of fiscal shortages.

Town Council needs to get a grip. So-called artists are laughing all the way to the bank.

Charles Horton

Hilton Head Island

