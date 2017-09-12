SC governor dallies while evacuees suffer

As I sit in a hotel room in Summerville, S.C., for the fourth morning in a row, I eagerly await Beaufort County Sheriff P.J. Tanner’s 8:30 a.m. decision on re-entry to Hilton Head Island. It is 9:46. In one hour and 14 minutes, this delay may cost me $150 plus tax as I sign up for one more night in this Hampton Inn. And $450 already spent will become $600 spent.
I appreciate the concept of due diligence but my sense is that Sheriff Tanner already decided something, but the governor of the great state of South Carolina would like to take to his microphone one more time to show us how gubernatorial he is.
Come on guys, get me out of here, because the next time nature has us in her crosshairs, I and many people I know are going to say, “Doggone it, I’m not leaving this island!”
That’s not what you want, right?
Phyllis Bartoe
Hilton Head Island
