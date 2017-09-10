US must keep on dreaming

President Donald Trump has rescinded DACA (Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals). This is an executive order from the Obama administration that granted the opportunity to work to those who were brought into the U.S. before the age of 16, had been here a minimum of five years, had graduated from high school, and had not committed any crime.
Many of these people have been here much longer and now have families of their own. This is a callus act on the part of Trump. The only other country that holds children responsible for the acts of their parents is North Korea.
The immigration issue in its myriad forms has been festering for more than 15 years and is an example of the appalling indolence of the political class in Washington.
In 2007, President George W. Bush offered a solution similar to DACA only to see it scuttled by the right wing of his own party. Tough talk is only useful when accompanied by a better alternative.
Ten years later, there’s still more negative blowback and not much else has been offered from most of these self-serving politicians. The exception to this is our own Sen. Lindsey Graham who has sponsored the Dream Act 2017. I hope he succeeds and the Dream Act becomes law.
Charles Fagan
Hilton Head Island
