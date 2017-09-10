Check list for all drivers

I don’t know about you, but I get tired of reading about people getting killed while driving alone.
I watched the movie “Sully” and noticed that airline pilots have a check list before taking off. So I said to myself, “Where is the check list before you start your car?”
I constructed a list of things and posted it on my daughter’s dashboard. When you’re young, you think nothing can happen to you. Well, you can die just as easily as old folks. When you die, your problems are over — the people you leave behind are the ones who suffer.Below is my list:
1. Don’t start this car if you had more than one drink of alcohol. A cab or Uber is your choice.
2. Turn your cell phone off. No message is so important that it cant wait. Hilton Head Island is only 12 miles long so you’re only going to drive for 20 minutes at the most. Have the people with you turn off their phones. They will distract you with selfies and useless texts and show you things while driving.
3. Fasten seat belts. That includes all occupants.
4. Keep two hands on the wheel.
5. Obey the speed limit.
6. Pay attention to your surroundings. When they say drive defensively, look ahead, and see bikers, people jogging, cars swerving, road rage, stop signs, traffic lights, etc.
How many times have we slowed down when seeing an accident, then 10 miles down the road we are no longer cautious?
Larry Mianowski
Hilton Head Island
