Bennett out of sync with Hilton Head

Why does Hilton Head Island Mayor David Bennett feel so compelled to air his failures and excuses for all to see? Is it for us to feel sorry for him? Is he trying to convince us that all others are to blame?
If the mayor’s feelings are so hurt and wounded, then he should have a thicker skin when in office and realize we do not want or need change to our gorgeous island that 2.2 million people visit annually and 42,000 people choose to call home for its environmental beauty, peace, tranquility, sand, surf and quality of life.
Bennett is not transparent, yet he strives to do everything in his power to waste our money pushing his agenda of making this island into a city for his own purpose. It’s about the true values the residents and vacationers hold dear to our hearts ... a place to unwind, relax and enjoy our surrounding beauty.
Bennett’s “vision” is not that of the majority, so I ask him to stop pushing his self-fulfilling prophecy on us all. Most of us could have chosen to live anywhere, but we chose Hilton Head ISLAND for a reason, and it’s not because we had or have a “vision” for change.
The first of many “visioning meetings” was a complete waste of time — being lectured on global warming, population growth in Asian countries and much more. There were no stats, and some information on Hilton Head was completely wrong. Once again, a hidden agenda.
Cynthia Cornelssen
Hilton Head Island
