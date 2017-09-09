Letters to the Editor

Actually, hate IS coming from more than one side

September 09, 2017 5:00 AM

A recent letter, “Hate not coming from many sides,” uses a very broad brush when it lashes out against Republicans, conservatives or others who lean right of center. The writer is prejudging almost half of America.

Extremists and radicals on both sides of the political spectrum are the cause of the civil discourse and public buffoonery that we are seeing on the 24-hour news cycle.

President Donald Trump is correct when he points out that hate is coming from more then one side.

Howard D. Sassman

Bluffton

