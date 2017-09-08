I believe Charlottesville was staged.
The organizer, Jason Kessler, was an Obama supporter and an Occupy protester, according to the Southern Poverty Law Center. I find that hard to believe he went from alt-left to an alt-right leader in a few months. Likely he is a professional protester. A mercenary for any cause.
I saw posts recruiting protesters. It said bring your guns, Virginia is an open carry state.
Protesters were bussed in, as is the norm. I saw one video that said there were multiple charter buses parked near the protest. People were getting posters, flags and signs next to the buses, including Antifa, Confederate, BLM and Nazi items. No one seemed to care who picked up what and there was no animosity between anyone.
The police stood down saying it was a “dangerous situation” and a “race war.”
That failed to materialize. Then a car was driven into the crowd.
The driver, James Alex Fields Jr., was a 20-year-old Ohio man who drove a car few his age could afford. A New York Times story said a Kentucky history teacher claimed Fields did a paper in ninth grade (6 years ago) on World War II that supported the German cause. He joined the Army, but somehow quit. That’s all we know. No friends, acquaintances or co-workers.
The white shirts like he was wearing “were freely given out to anyone in attendance,” according to the Times.
Social media accounts have been deleted or were non-existent.
Was he another mercenary?
John Myer
Hilton Head Island
