Letters to the Editor

Where is the foreign help?

September 08, 2017 6:00 AM

I admire the fortitude of the victims of Hurricane Harvey and continue to keep them in my prayers.

I also admire those rescuers who have done a fantastic job saving countless lives in the process.

What I wonder is it appears that those brave persons are Americans.

Maybe I’m missing something, but where are the foreign “helpers.”

If this disaster was in any other country, we’d be there in a heartbeat.

Maybe we should “dock” the foreign aid we provide for those countries that don’t even offer to help.

Maybe I’m missing the help from other countries, but, at any rate, it would be an easy way to fund the rebuilding effort.

Wayne Vanderslice

Hilton Head Island

  Comments  

