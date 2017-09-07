Obamacare was sold on lies, and is unconstitutional

I was appalled by The Washington Post editorial summarizing Democratic talking points on Obamacare. The current administration’s actions on healthcare don’t “sabotage” Obamacare. Just to remind people, Obamacare was passed by the Democrats on a straight party line vote using procedural shenanigans. Moreover, Obamacare was “sold” to the public through Obama’s repeated lies (for instance, you can keep your doctor and family costs will decrease by $2,500 annually).
The heart of the editorial: “The White House has been deciding month-to-month whether to keep important subsidy payments flowing to insurance companies — payments that were simply assumed during the Obama administration.” The payments made by the Obama administration lacked a Congressional appropriation and, as such, were unconstitutional (as they continue to be). So much for “faithfully executing the law,” as the Post purports to wish. Oddly, the Post never seemed to worry about Obama “faithfully executing the law.”
Obamacare is a fiasco that never would have passed absent Obama’s lies and a complicit media. Obamacare transfers societal resources from society’s producers to its consumers and continues the Democratic Party’s tradition of spending money this country does not have on priorities with that many — if not most — Americans do not support (see the 2010, 2014, and 2016 election results).
Reasonable people can disagree to the extent to which health care should be provided to less affluent Americans. But that wasn’t how Obamacare was sold — it was sold on the basis that it would improve the lot of all Americans — a full-throated lie.
Chad King
Bluffton
