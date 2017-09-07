Plastic packaging here to stay; Beaufort County should move on

The proposal to ban plastic grocery bags is misguided. Plastic packaging is here to stay; it’s ubiquitous.
Our food, household goods and laundry come wrapped in plastic. Our trash containers and wastebaskets are lined with plastic. We collect garden and road debris in plastic bags. Even diapers are lined with plastic.
Most homes stock a wide assortment of plastic bags for all manner of uses. Houses are wrapped with plastic before siding is installed. Lawn and garden supplies come packed in plastic. And the agricultural fields on St. Helena Island are covered with plastic to conserve water and eliminate weeds.
Beaufort County Council has more important problems to address than to legislate how our groceries will be packed.
Tom Tomfohrde
Hilton Head Island
