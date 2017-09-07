It’s time for moderates of both parties to unite

The recent unrest over symbols of the Civil War has unmasked far more serious problems for our country — the parallels between the U.S. today and Germany in the 1930’s.
In both cases, there was a broad feeling that the country was disadvantaged by other nations and that people were being left behind. Depression and recession had hampered growth and worsened those sentiments in the middle class. The pain was and is real. A novice in the art of politics rose who claimed to represent those who felt they were not properly represented by government. He promised to make the country great again.
He did not adhere to the government in power, but was seen as “his own man.” He could stir up a crowd and developed a group of angry folk who championed his cause. His was a populist and nationalist message, demeaning of immigrants, elites and those of minority ethnic or religious groups.
He championed the “pure” of the nation, “people like us.” He gave lip service to the majority Christian religion, thereby gaining support from religious groups. He was self-promoting, and desirous of unquestioned personal power. In Germany his name was Adolph Hitler. In the U.S. today, his name is Donald Trump. He must be a one-term president.
It is time for moderates in both parties to unite to govern wisely — and for we the people to stop the stupid anger and ugliness and support common-sense compromises to solve our many problems.
Susan Britt
Hilton Head Island
Comments