Paper owes Bennett an apology

It distresses me that a columnist in our local newspaper has chosen to sink to the level of some of the national news organizations in making a vicious personal attack on a person serving in political office. I am speaking of Liz Farrell’s attack on Hilton Head Island Mayor David Bennett in Sunday’s Island Packet.
I regard all the members of Town Council including Bennett as friends. They are all really fine people who are dedicating many, many hours trying to do what is best for our island. We are lucky to have such quality people serving us on the council and on the town staff.
Sadly, a division has developed within the council and the town staff that splits our town government on a number of issues regarding our island’s future. These things happen at all levels of government. It is one of the possible byproducts of a democracy. Sometimes these divisions can only be settled by an election.
Bennett is a person of strong principles. His devotion to his family and his faith are admirable. He is not a natural politician and compromise sometimes comes hard for him.
That said, he does not in any way deserve the attack in your column. If there are any apologies to be given, The Island Packet should apologize to Mayor Bennett.
Jim Collett
Hilton Head Island
