Rescinding DACA makes no sense

What President Donald Trump is doing is sad for the whole country.
I recently met a mother of three, all brought here when they were very young. Two are now nurses, and one is going to graduate as a radiologist — although they had to pay double for their college courses for not being born here. As Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) recipients, they are helping our community provide health care, work that is sorely needed in this area.
What value will it be for them to be sent back to a country they do not even remember, and for us to lose three good workers?
Of the DACA recipients, 96 percent have jobs and many have started their own companies. Others are studying to work.
Why is DACA being rescinded? Supposedly because President Barack Obama made the law through executive order. Remember, Trump started his presidency with immigration executive orders to bar people from countries with mostly Muslims. If Obama’s executive order was illegal, why aren’t Trump’s?
Let’s get Democrats back in office in 2018 and have a country that doesn’t hurt itself just to keep up a vendetta.
Fran B. Reed
Hilton Head Island
Comments