Freedom an American blessing world cannot afford to lose

Starting at the beginning of the 20th century, imagine the world without America.
What would have been the outcome of World War I? More importantly, World War II? Would Europe be speaking German? Would most of Asia be under Japanese control?
Without America, would the Soviet Union have controlled Western Europe?
The majority of technological achievements, beginning in the 20th century, started in America. Was there any other country equal to the task?
So, how was all of this possible?
If anyone doubts the existence of God, ask yourself how our founding fathers could have created such a magnificent form of government without His divine hand. Starting more than 240 years ago, they wrote the Bill of Rights and then our Constitution that still, with very few amendments, is as viable today as then.
America is the wealthiest country in the world. Yet, is the most generous in helping others in need. Even some who dislike us.
As many have said before, America is best defined by one word, “Freedom!” Please help in ensuring that we never lose that blessing.
Tom Hatfield
Hilton Head Island
