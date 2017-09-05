Confederate monument destruction is not about history

An event took place in 1913 on the 50th anniversary of the battle of Gettysburg. Veterans from the Grand Army of the Republic and the United Confederate Veterans held a reunion when 53,407 veterans, including 8,750 Confederates, met on Cemetery Ridge at a point known as the Bloody Angle. President Woodrow Wilson spoke to them with compassion and gratitude:
“We have found one another again as brothers and comrades in arms, enemies no longer, generous friends rather, our battles long past, the quarrel forgotten ...”
The United States and Confederate flags flew side by side. They came from all over the country to reconcile, to forgive — not forget.
I believe that these men gave us a high paradigm to uphold.
Today, America is in another battle. Fascists want to obliterate America’s history by desecration of monuments. They claim they want to remove the memorial to slave owners. They are not interested in historical facts. Confederate Gens. Robert E. Lee and Stonewall Jackson did not own slaves (Lee’s wife did). Lee is quoted: “Far from engaging in a war to perpetuate slavery, I am rejoiced that slavery is abolished.”
Make no mistake, this is not about history. This is about destruction of America’s heritage. The denial or distortion of historic events by desecration of monuments and statues will not change the events that happened in our great country throughout our past; indeed they will only serve to increase the divides that are afflicting our society.
These symbols must be used to educate future generations that we may account for what happened ... truthfully.
Christopher D. Clayton
Hilton Head Island
