Oversight lacking by school board

September 05, 2017 7:21 AM

The Mossketeers, also referred to as “the status quo faction,” recently prevented a forensic audit requested by the newly emerging reform minority on the Beaufort County Board of Education. Taxpayers along with a school board minority want to learn how an annual quarter-billion-dollar school district budget is being managed and spent.

What are the status quo board members afraid of bringing to light?

Rather than providing school district oversight, and answering taxpayer questions, the status quo group continues to suppress a reform minority on the board. The status quo crowd makes it clear they are uninterested in any improvement or opinions other than those of their employee, the superintendent.

We need effective oversight of the financial reporting process, now. Holding out for another election cycle is too long to wait.

Alan Smith

Hilton Head Island

