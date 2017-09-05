New Lady’s Island traffic circle wrong answer

I see where the state now admits that the traffic circle on Sams Point Road cost more than $4 million. This is as bad or worse than the $33.5 million wasted on the Boundary Street Project.
All this because some people on Holly Hall Road complained about the wait to make a left on Sams Point Road? How much traffic is coming off Holly Hall? Why should they have priority over traffic on the much busier Sams Point Road?
I am not an engineer, but I think a $75,000 to $100,000 for an on-demand traffic light would have resolved the problem and been safer. What happens when they widen Sams Point Road beyond this traffic circle to four lanes?
In this area of Lady’s Island, there is a constant change of population due to the military rotations. There will be a constant learning curve of how to manipulate this circle, making it more dangerous than before.
Why can’t we get something sensible, like a new four-lane bridge on and off of Lady’s Island to help handle the drastic increase in traffic?
Be it federal funds or state funds, the taxpayers are still footing the bill.
Elections will be coming, so residents need to pay attention.
Robert Kiessling
Lady’s Island
