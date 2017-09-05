Letters to the Editor

Possible fix for Hilton Head workforce problem

September 05, 2017 7:17 AM

I found suggestions in a recent letter to the editor (“Fix Hilton Head work force problem”) to be very good. Concerning that same subject, I have two more ideas to add:

1. Allocate a certain percentage of the toll fee collected on the U.S. 278 toll road to increase transportation services for workers commuting from off the island.

2. Allocate a percentage of the fee that is charged for going into Sea Pines to subsidize the transportation service to off island workers. (By the way, the people who live in Bluffton and other off-island communities are not real happy about paying $6 to dine or shop in Sea Pines. Perhaps if we knew that some of that money was helping solve the island workforce problem, we wouldn’t be so angry about paying the fee.)

As the letter indicated, it’s time the Chamber of Commerce or town stepped up to this ever-increasing problem. It will become harder and harder to get good employees to commute to Hilton Head when they can find jobs in Bluffton and off-island communities.

Jeff Harlow

Bluffton

