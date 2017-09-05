Put Confederate statue issue to local vote

The controversy over removal of monuments and statues celebrating the Confederacy from public places escalated on Aug. 12 in Charlottesville, Va., when a protest of removal of a statue of Robert E. Lee led by far right sympathizers and supporters of Nazis turned violent. One woman was killed when a car rammed into a crowd.
The nation was consumed with this story because of the belief that President Donald Trump was not sufficiently critical of the protestors and implied that Nazi sympathizers and the “alt-left” counter-protestors were essentially the same. There was outrage and Trump has been subjected to harsh criticism by many groups, except most members of the Republican Party, whose responses have been weak, overall. They don’t care how reprehensible Trump’s comments are as long as he can sign their legislation (hypocrites).
Some supporters, including the former KKK leader David Duke applauded the president. That should tell you something is very wrong with Trump.
Here is advice for towns and cities facing decisions about what to do.
First, the decision to keep or remove a Confederate statue should be made at the local level.
Second, the local governments should place this issue on their agendas and call for a public hearing where all voices of local people can be heard. Local government leaders should then vote to keep or remove the statue. The decision should be made by majority vote. Whichever side loses must shut up. This is a democracy.
Terry Gibson
Lady’s Island
