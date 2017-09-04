Trump burying head in sand not the answer for climate change

It’s hardly surprising that the temporary resident of 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue is not the only fool decrying the clear evidence of global warming.
Easily beginning with Al Gore’s “An Inconvenient Truth,” it has been documented that our planet has undergone significant climate changes roughly every 750,000 years. Modern climate change began roughly 7,000 years ago.
Some of this change has, admittedly, been attributable to minor changes in the earth’s orbit, resulting in the loss of energy gathered from the sun. However, ice cores taken from Greenland, Antarctica, and several glaciers, further supported by data from earth-circulating satellites, show that climate responses due to changes in greenhouse gas levels are now 10 times higher than in the mid-20th century and have increased 2 percent since the mid-19th century.
Now 2 percent might seem minor to some. But to me, and to accredited scientists in the field, that this is very significant. So burying your head in the sand is not the answer. That’s why just about every other nation on the planet is concerned. But, I guess it’s more important to support neo-Nazis and white supremacists.
Len Cyrlin
Bluffton
