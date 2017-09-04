Are democratic values taught?

A new school year offers new opportunities. Educators, students and parents are preparing for a new beginning for success in life.
The development of citizenship skills in the school community is not new and should be affirmed. It is important that the school and class climate reflect that students and adults are respectful to one another, honest, responsible for actions, fair, interested in being life-long learners, accepting of others, cooperative, mannerly, task-oriented, and achievers.
During the summer of 1997, I was among a select cadre of 20 educators from across the United States who participated in the James F. Ackerman Center for Democratic Citizenship Summer Institute at Purdue University. Educators explored strategies to help young people understand and appreciate the ideals of American democracy: public good, individual rights, justice, equality, diversity, truth and patriotism.
Undoubtedly, the school setting is the perfect venue to teach citizenship skills and democratic values. When I returned to Woodrow Wilson School in New Brunswick, N.J., in September 1997, I implemented a comprehensive, integrated core-curriculum approach civic education project entitled, “Be A Good Citizen.” Subsequently, I expanded the project to “Be A Good Citizen and Reach Globally.”
As a retired educator who devoted 37 years in the teaching field, it is my hope that the new school year plan includes helping students develop citizenship skills and democratic values. It seems that the citizenship skills and democratic values take a back seat to the innumerable academic curriculum requirements.
Diane Neal
Bluffton
