People have right to celebrate Confederate Memorial Day

In her op-ed of Aug. 29, Kimberly Turner bemoans the fact that the United Daughters of the Confederacy were and presumably are sponsoring a Confederate Memorial Day tribute and goes on to ask the legislature to “end Confederate Memorial Day” as a state holiday.
She then goes on to lament the fact that there is no day devoted to “remembering slaves.”
First of all, she overlooks the fact that the United Daughters of the Confederacy is a private organization, not a governmental body or appendage thereof. They have every right to honor their ancestors for their bravery, or even the Confederacy itself if they so choose. Should the NAACP or any other civil rights organization wish to sponsor a day commemorating the slaves, their hardships, sufferings and unjustified treatment, they have every right to do so.
This is a classic example of the liberal mentality wanting the government to shut down views with which they disagree. They are for free speech as long as it agrees with their point of view.
Tom Coleman
Hilton Head Island
