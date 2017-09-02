Letters to the Editor

September 2, 2017 7:23 AM

Trump has America out of tune

A president who leads the executive branch must also understand the legislative and judicial branches.

As an analogy, a president is like the conductor of a symphony orchestra. The conductor must know all aspects of the orchestra sections: string, brass, woodwind and percussion. That comes from years of musical experience, starting as an instrumentalist in an orchestra. A conductor must keep the orchestra together as a cohesive leader. For example, when the orchestra is performing a difficult rhythmic passage, the conductor must cue in the appropriate instruments at the right time or there can be potential musical chaos.

I don’t think I have to pursue this analogy further relating to President Donald Trump. He had never experienced being part of government as an elected leader, working as part of a governing group. He never experienced even drafting a resolution, much less drafting a law. However, I will admit that he has had experience with the judicial system because of the many lawsuits he has been named in (or did only his lawyers have that experience?).

Let us not make the mistake again of equating braggadocio with potential leadership.

James Pegolotti

Bluffton

