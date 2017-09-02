Town leaders must understand their prescribed roles

In two recent newsletters, Hilton Head Island Town Council member John McCann has done a great service to his constituents. McCann posted the duties and responsibilities of the Town Council, the mayor and the town manager as it was established and has been practiced since the island was incorporated in 1983.
From them, we can perhaps understand the friction between Mayor David Bennett and Town Manager Steve Riley.
It appears the mayor may not have understood the position he ran for — that of “weak mayor” vs. “strong council,” with the town manager, working with the mayor, responsible to council to execute its approved direction.
This may also explain the mayor’s early efforts, speaking before groups, to cite a need to redo the Articles and have the mayor become fully empowered. And why, from just after his election, he simply stopped speaking to the town manager who, understanding his role and responsibilities, attempted to move the mayor from a “do it my way or else” position.
Frank Mangan
Hilton Head Island
