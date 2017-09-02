Beaufort County School District money does not belong with higher education

Diverting PK-12 money to assist construction of a college facility is an inappropriate use of Beaufort County School District funding.
Educating district children must remain the No. 1 budget priority. Hundreds of elementary students are at academic risk, in need of immediate, intensive care. Any plan that fails to maximize all resources devoted to this mission is nothing short of malpractice by Superintendent Jeff Moss and those who supported his recommendation. Taking $2.5 million from PK-12 education to fund a post-secondary institution that will serve residents and non-residents is not the “best practice” academic intervention plan.
Many third- through fifth-grade students have been diagnosed at high academic risk. Based on 2016 results, many elementary school scores have reached alarming levels. In some places, 70 percent or more of the students are identified as not meeting state standards. Why would the superintendent not recommend resource increases to combat this epidemic? Won’t this trajectory ensure academic mortality? Isn’t it likely that dreams and aspirations for successful, productive and self-reliant futures will wither?
Diverting needed dollars clearly demonstrates a lack of compassion for the most needy children, indifference to the use of economic resources, abandonment of commitment and mission of our public schools, and abdication of responsibilities by the superintendent. How does reducing $2.5 million from the teaching/learning programs address the mission of our PK-12 public schools?
Abandoning the most vulnerable suggests a flawed moral compass.
Antony Cambria
Hilton Island Island
