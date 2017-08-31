Letters to the Editor

Historical symbols hijacked by hate

August 31, 2017 7:51 PM

On the current Confederate monument/flag issue:

This was a non-issue until we let the Nazis, skinheads, bigots and racists turn the symbols of a historical period of history into their symbol of hatred.

How many of us confronted someone who was displaying the rebel flag as a symbol of hatred or bigotry? Did we put our hand up and say, “No, that’s not what it’s about?”

No, we did not. Now the Nazis and skinheads have turned historical pieces of history into symbols of hatred and bigotry. Now the sight of a rebel flag or a horse-riding, bearded white man is a fearful sight to everyone except the few white supremacists and those who do not realize that we have lost those memories, symbols, and monuments to bigots and Nazis.

My grandfather bombed Nazis in World War II from a B-17. People are now defending them? Americans?

Remember that Americans are black, white, Asian, Muslim, Jew, Christian and more.

Would your grandfather be proud of your racist bigotry after he fought to eradicate it in WWII?

Anthony Perry

St. Helena Island

