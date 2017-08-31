Hilton Head’s unscientific vision project a pre-packaged, wasted opportunity

I recently attended one of the Hilton Head Future Vision Sessions. While we saw some elementary statistics, I was astounded that the major thrust was to describe four pre-packaged visions, asking us to vote on them. I have since learned that even in the original leader’s session, these visions arrived pre-packaged.
There are many things right and wrong on our island, and there are cures for many of them. But the people running this have decided to pre-package these individual issues and opportunities into four large, feel-good clusters, without letting us understand and decide on the individual issues.
For example, one of the clusters had some good ideas, but mentioned tourism five times in its text. Those good ideas deserve a separate airing without lumping them in with what could be interpreted as a vote for increased tourism.
After the session, I spoke with others who had similar concerns.
This issue compounds one I mentioned in my previous letter: Surveys are being completed by a self-selected group without checking for statistical validity or those trying to game the system.
For example, I have yet to find anyone in my cohort who has gotten to the end and completed one.
It’s a shame that we have spent so much taxpayer money on such a poorly designed, unscientific effort. We could have done much better. It’s beginning to smell like it’s just a cover for what Town Council wants to do anyway.
Steven M. Baer
Hilton Head Island
