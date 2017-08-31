Letters to the Editor

Learn from all our history, good and bad

August 31, 2017 7:55 AM

I am so proud of Hilton Head Island’s mayor and town manager, who put aside personal differences to issue a joint statement of positive actions being taken to educate residents and visitors about our mixed heritage on this island we call home.

When I was a teacher of American history/government in another state, I was told by a curriculum specialist that since “we can’t teach it all” we would start teaching American history/government with a period far removed from the founding of this country. My reply was, “Not in my classroom, we won’t.” When I was told again “you can’t teach it all,” my reply was “just watch me” and I did teach it all, for if we do not learn about and from our history we are doomed to repeat it.

We need to learn all about our heritage — the good, the bad, and the ugly. We need to learn from it all that the only way we are going to survive as a great nation is through acceptance of different races, cultures, and beliefs, but all operating under the laws of this country. What is happening today is not law-abiding. We need to leave icons of that history alone as a reminder of what we have evolved from. Leave the statues/names belonging to a certain era in our history alone; name new schools after today’s leaders and erect new statues to those individuals.

You can’t erase history, but you can avoid repeating it.

Sunni Bond

Hilton Head Island

