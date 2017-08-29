No, we are not better than we think

A young woman died on the streets of the United States. Sadly, it shows we aren’t better than we think.
We let a man with little moral character bring into the People’s House anti-Semites, white nationalists and neo-Nazis. We saw brown shirts, carrying torches and chanting “white people rule,” “Jews will not replace us,” and “blood and soil.” He told us that some chanting “heil Trump” were nice.
The violence was not on many sides. There were the evil haters — KKK, neo-Nazis, alt-right — and the rest of the United States on the other side. This isn’t about Democrats, Republicans, Independents, progressives or conservatives. I believe many who voted for Trump wanted a change, but not this.
We have a president who can’t lead so we must find solutions. Put pressure on your congressmen, and stop donating to a white nationalist. Could you tell your children or grandchildren you support a president who puts his daughter, her husband and their children in jeopardy? Make sure your school district teaches a civics course and a semester of political science and economics. Edmund Burke said, “The only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is for good men to do nothing.”
Florene D. Saracco
Bluffton
