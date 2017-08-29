Support Trump for the things that matter to the U.S.A., not the ‘noise’

I support President Donald Trump and his agenda to make America great again. In my opinion, the media reporting focuses basically on trivial matters rather than the big issues that can improve the lives of all Americans.
For example, here are five policies that I think are important:
▪ Support and rebuild our Armed Forces.
▪ Increase American-made products with American jobs, make more products in America and rebuild our economy.
▪ Restore American energy production from conventional fuels for energy independence and for export.
▪ Protect our borders and support law enforcement.
▪ Roll back federal regulations, make government friendlier to business and industry and reduce the size of the federal government.
At the end of President Barack Obama’s two terms, our federal debt had doubled to $20 trillion, more people were on public assistance, much of American manufacturing was moved to other countries, our export/imports became out of balance and average family income declined. The nation became more divided and as our economy worsened, manufacturing declined and jobs left the U.S.A.
The voters chose change, and Trump has answered our call. Now that we have a president who has solid and successful business experience and has taken the job to improve the well-being of all citizens, all of us, including the media, should support the pro-American policies of the president rather than the noise and social issues of a small percentage of malcontents.
I support Trump’s policies and wish that the mainstream media would focus on his policies and not on the “noise.”
Richard F. “Dick” Storm
Hilton Head Island
