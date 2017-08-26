Letters to the Editor

Let Trader Joe’s know we want a store here

August 26, 2017 12:25 PM

Last week as we were on our Traders Joe’s pilgrimage to Jacksonville, I asked the checker for any insight on future expansion. She said the best way to make it happen in our area is to let Trader Joe’s know we want them. Apparently that’s what they attribute the new store in Jacksonville to.

So let’s all contact Trader Joe’s. From its website, go to “Contact Us,” then click on “Request a TJ’s in My City.” Let’s convince them that we want them in Bluffton. Jacksonville is too far to drive.

Montana Higgins

Bluffton

