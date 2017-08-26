Remember failed regimes in museums and schools

Following the logic of President Donald Trump, the Allies of World War II would have been equally responsible for the war.
Following the president’s logic, any statues and memorials commemorating the Nazi and Fascist regimes of the past would have remained. Do any remain?
The places to remember the cultures, ideologies, and leaders that have led us down erroneous paths are our museums and schools, where those ideas can be placed in proper perspective and not rallied around.
Richard R. Bender
Lady’s Island
