U.S. 278 needs traffic light cameras

I believe a better solution to prevent dangerous traffic accidents on U.S. 278 would be traffic light cameras, which would provide a photo of every car running every light. Unfortunately, this alternative is apparently illegal in South Carolina, along with many other states. Using officers to chase down and arrest every traffic light offender would be nearly impossible and necessitate significantly more police officers than we can afford to arrest perpetrators and prosecute the cases.
Yellow lights are plenty long to provide space for good drivers to stop safely before the light changes when they are traveling at a reasonable speed. Those who run the lights are flagrantly breaking the law because they’re confident they will not be arrested.
I hate to admit this, but perhaps it’s time to change the South Carolina law regarding traffic light cameras. Savannah has added cameras at major intersections to discourage drivers from running traffic lights, and I believe they have helped prevent many accidents and probably some deaths. For South Carolina to pass a realistic law, it will take some real guts from our lawmakers, but it’s time for residents to demand safer highways and efficient 21st century law enforcement.
When the cameras are installed, accidents will decrease and lives will be saved. Additionally, there will be indisputable evidence when someone runs the traffic light and causes an accident or highway fatality, and time spent by police determining the cause would be significantly reduced.
Jim Dove
Bluffton
