Letters to the Editor

We miss our Hilton Head gathering place

August 25, 2017 1:12 PM

My husband and I patronized Atlanta Bread Company on Hilton Head Island before its recent closing. We loved their soups and sandwiches and often would meet there for lunch. He played golf in the morning and I played bridge in afternoon, so we would meet there and catch up. It was a special meeting place for many, and so missed now. Not only was it good, but we loved it and supported it because it was a family-run business, and that made it special.

I miss picking up bagels to take to my favorite doctor’s office or doggie daycare. I imagine there are many out there who feel the same. We understand life has a way of changing plans and wish the family well and thank them for being here for us as long as they were. We hope another family will pick up the franchise so we all can have our favorite meeting place back.

Suzanne Beeson

Hilton Head Island

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Life advice from Mr. (bleep)

Life advice from Mr. (bleep) 1:01

Life advice from Mr. (bleep)
York Co. judge throws out Confederate flag lawsuit by N.C. man 1:38

York Co. judge throws out Confederate flag lawsuit by N.C. man
'This was not an act of terrorism... It was a disgruntled employee:' Charleston mayor breaks down hostage situation 2:44

'This was not an act of terrorism... It was a disgruntled employee:' Charleston mayor breaks down hostage situation

View More Video