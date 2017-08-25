We miss our Hilton Head gathering place

My husband and I patronized Atlanta Bread Company on Hilton Head Island before its recent closing. We loved their soups and sandwiches and often would meet there for lunch. He played golf in the morning and I played bridge in afternoon, so we would meet there and catch up. It was a special meeting place for many, and so missed now. Not only was it good, but we loved it and supported it because it was a family-run business, and that made it special.
I miss picking up bagels to take to my favorite doctor’s office or doggie daycare. I imagine there are many out there who feel the same. We understand life has a way of changing plans and wish the family well and thank them for being here for us as long as they were. We hope another family will pick up the franchise so we all can have our favorite meeting place back.
Suzanne Beeson
Hilton Head Island
