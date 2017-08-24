Letters to the Editor

School holiday for eclipse puzzling

August 24, 2017 2:17 PM

Not that this is a true oxymoron, but I find it quite laughable.

Monday’s Rants & Raves covered responses concerning the Beaufort County Board of Education’s plan to use Saturdays as inclement-weather makeup days. Yet on the same day, they closed schools so students could look at the solar eclipse.

How long would it take for these students to experience the eclipse and return to their classes, much like a fire drill? Closing these schools for the entire day was ridiculous to say the least.

Diane Foglia LaFleur

Bluffton

