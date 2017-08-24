An Aug. 17 letter (“Punish violence, but not history”) perpetuates a false narrative.
It claims the people of Virginia are frustrated, that removing a Robert E. Lee statue erases history. Not so. I grew up in Virginia. My parents are buried on the ancestral lands of Lee — lands ceded because he led an army in rebellion against the United States. That tract of land is Arlington National Cemetery. My parents’ grave sits about 100 yards from the Custis-Lee Mansion, also government property and open to the public. That history exists.
The writer asks if said removal will “erase division.” Is that the real question? The writer segues into the “real enemy: socialism and communism.” Is that even on topic? Lee detested Confederate flags and memorials, and ordered he be buried in civilian clothes. These monuments were not raised in the 1860s, but decades later, at the height of the 1920s KKK movement and the 1960s civil rights movement. Monuments honoring a war? Or something more sinister? Isn’t that the question?
Some rant “what will be taken down next” or call race relations “complicated.” I prefer the word brutal. If we’d kept careful records, possibly genocidal. Where’s the monument to that history? Nazi thugs came from out of state to protest a decision homegrown Virginians had made about their town. An Ohio man decided to get in a car and ram a crowd. He killed Heather Heyer, a Charlottesville resident. Those are facts. And facts are what should comprise our history.
Elizabeth Robin
Hilton Head Island
