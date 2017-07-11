Ohio family comforted at devastating time on Fripp Island

To the residents, visitors, and staff of Fripp Island,
On June 11, our lives were forever changed, for this is the day we lost Eric Clark, off the coast of Fripp Island. While this has been a crippling and devastating loss for his family, in a time when we have struggled to find an ounce of faith, we have been reminded there are true angels walking this Earth.
Our hearts are full of gratitude when we say many thanks to each and every one of you for all of the acts of kindness shown to us during the last four weeks: the donations made to the Go Fund Me account and the Hoops for Youth Foundation; the hospitality and privacy we were provided on the island; and the outpouring of kind words, prayers, and love felt from everyone. Words can never express our sincere gratitude and appreciation. A special thank you to the family who opened their home to us, with no questions asked. You will forever be held close to our hearts.
Thank you, Fripp Island, for your generosity and expressions of sympathy after Eric’s tragic death. We can never prepare for the depth of despair this type of situation brings, yet we find comfort in knowing Eric could not have spent his last days in a more beautiful, peaceful location. We fully intend to visit the island frequently in the future.
Words will never be enough to express our appreciation to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office, the United States Coast Guard, South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, Beaufort Marine Rescue, Fripp Island Security, Fripp Island Fire Department and Fripp Island Sea Rescue for your endless efforts in finding Eric and allowing us to bring him home. You all are true heroes.
To Debbie Youmans from the Beaufort County Coroner’s office, the Medical University of South Carolina, and McAlister-Smith Funeral Home: thank you for your loving and tender care of Eric and his safe return to Ohio. Special thank you to Sgt. David Wilkinson for your attention and support to the Clark family during their time on Fripp. You all are truly special and will forever be remembered.
Lastly, thank you to The Beaufort Gazette and The Island Packet for your grace and tasteful coverage of Eric’s story and the opportunity to write this letter.
We are all joined together from the loss of Eric, and while it is sad and we are full of sorrow, we could not have asked for a better group of people to be united with during this time.
Eric was full of life. He was funny, smart, and a natural athlete and leader. He was wise beyond his years, never took anything too serious — except football and basketball, of course — and he believed in himself and everyone around him, and never gave up on anyone or anything.
There are many inspiring stories about Eric and how he impacted others during his life, and we are blessed by not only knowing him in life, but watching him, in death, lead an amazing group of people from all over the world to form the ultimate team under such difficult circumstances. May we find peace knowing he is proud of this team. God bless you all.
With sincere appreciation and love,
Laura Clark and family
Worthington, Ohio
