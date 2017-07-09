Letters to the Editor

July 09, 2017 6:00 AM

No evidence of Trump, Russia collusion

Someone is trying to pull the wool over your eyes.

For months, congressional and law enforcement investigators have failed to find any evidence supporting the supposed Trump/Russia collusion. Why are liberals pushing this narrative based only on speculation?

During their final presidential debate in 2008, Mitt Romney named Russia as the biggest threat to America. He was soundly chastised by incumbent President Barrack Obama.

The Washington Post reported at that time that President Obama said, “The 1980s are now calling to ask for their foreign policy back because the Cold War’s been over for 20 years.”

Now who are you going to believe — the legendary and legacy-minded Barrack Obama or a series of unnamed sources?

Don’t trust Russia, but also don’t blindly trust Trump’s enemies with ulterior motives either.

Richard Geraghty

Bluffton

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Why is the football camp so important to Ron Parker?

Why is the football camp so important to Ron Parker? 0:43

Why is the football camp so important to Ron Parker?
Wine bottles, bras and footballs all trash found today on Coligny Beach 1:08

Wine bottles, bras and footballs all trash found today on Coligny Beach
Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car 1:05

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car

View More Video