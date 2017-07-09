Impossible to tell what lying Trump stands for

Dear Trump supporters:
I want you to know that I am a Democrat and I am not working to destroy the Donald Trump presidency. The election is over and I think most of us have moved on. It is time for you to move on and stop blaming the Democrats for everything wrong now in Washington under a Republican government.
I would like to understand better what Trump stands for and how he plans to move the country forward. It is hard because he changes his mind, contradicts himself and lies. The New York Times editorial section (June 25) devotes an entire page (tiny print) to a list of Trump’s lies since Jan. 21, Inauguration Day. According to the Times, Trump told public lies or falsehoods every day for his first 40 days.
You can see how difficult it is to determine Trump’s agenda when he has such a hard time telling the truth.
By the way, would you tolerate your children or your spouse telling you a lie every day? If so, I wonder how positive your relationships are with them. If not, it is hypocritical for you not to tolerate family lies but accept Trump’s lies.
I sincerely hope that we can raise the level of discourse and have honest debates on the issues facing all of us. I doubt this can happen when our president has so little regard for the truth.
Terry Gibson
Lady’s Island
